Best Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 17th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, NextEra Energy, Constellation Energy, and Duke Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that operate within the solar energy sector, including the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of solar panels and systems. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the renewable energy industry and its potential growth as solar technology and infrastructure continue to expand worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,461,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,548,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average of $320.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $765.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $521.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,165. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $522.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $19.07 on Monday, hitting $332.70. 2,830,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,846. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion and a PE ratio of 59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.75 and a 200-day moving average of $314.43.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $127.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,168. Vistra has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,194. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,281. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.07.

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.22. 2,769,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $92.75 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

