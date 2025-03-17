Promising Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 17th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, or other music-related enterprises. Investors in music stocks are essentially betting on the growth and profitability of the various facets of the music business, from production and distribution to emerging technological innovations in music consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.35. 24,611,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,943,578. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.82.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.59. 26,333,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,132,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.76.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $6.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.94. 25,758,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,871,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.40.

