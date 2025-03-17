Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 38.6% increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.

Magic Software Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Magic Software Enterprises has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 123,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,780. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $697.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $142.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGIC. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

