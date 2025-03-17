Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile
