Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Get Chicago Atlantic BDC alerts:

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.