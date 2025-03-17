iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 63103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,506,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,314,000 after buying an additional 629,430 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,247,000 after acquiring an additional 281,774 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 389,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

