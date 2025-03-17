Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.48 and last traded at $163.17. 2,816,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,785,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.