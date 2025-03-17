Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $150.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.
Shares of PRAX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.76.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
