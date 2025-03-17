Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $150.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,858,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,189,000 after buying an additional 283,854 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 929,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,621,000 after buying an additional 405,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after buying an additional 548,986 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.76.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

