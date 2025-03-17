iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.61, with a volume of 5249099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

