Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Short Interest Update

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 160,032 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 498,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,632. Proficient Auto Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

