Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 869.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. 402,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,618. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -186.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.