Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 364321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Osisko Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$145.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Insider Activity at Osisko Metals

In other Osisko Metals news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$61,050.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Insiders have purchased 712,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

