Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 55600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$271.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.83%.

Insider Activity at Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Robert Brent Fryk acquired 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$54,731.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,500 shares of company stock worth $70,432. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

