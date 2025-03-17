Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Ponce Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ponce Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $305.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.