Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 7,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 547,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $42.96.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 371.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,053,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,487 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,240 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,736,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

