Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43), with a volume of 19604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.60 ($0.45).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £121.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.94.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
