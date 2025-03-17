Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Frank Hallam Sells 28,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$50,960.00.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PTM remained flat at C$1.82 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,073. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.87.
About Platinum Group Metals
