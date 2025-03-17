Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Frank Hallam Sells 28,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$50,960.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PTM remained flat at C$1.82 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,073. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.87.

About Platinum Group Metals

See Also

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

