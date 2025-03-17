Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 17th (ADEN, AGCO, ALC, APA, ASO, ATD, BAM, BMO, CM, CNL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 17th:

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$46.00.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$53.00.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN)

had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$97.00 to C$94.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) (NYSE:BAM) was given a C$68.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$163.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$108.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.30 to C$4.15. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.90 to C$3.70. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price trimmed by Paradigm Capital from C$5.75 to C$5.25. Paradigm Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$11.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was given a C$82.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $45.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2.60 to $4.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $365.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$115.00 to C$120.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

