Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.18) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.05), with a volume of 1988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.05).
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £192.74 million, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 701.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 571.55.
About Aquis Exchange
Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.
Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.
