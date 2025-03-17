Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.3 days.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SAABF stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Saab AB has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

