Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.77. 717,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,939,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.