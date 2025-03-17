Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.77. 717,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,939,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

