Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 26,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

