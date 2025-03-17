Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 95,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 27,651 shares.The stock last traded at $47.82 and had previously closed at $47.22.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $617.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 626,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

