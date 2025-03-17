Blockchain Stocks To Research – March 17th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, Globant, Bitfarms, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that incorporate blockchain technology into their operations or business model. These companies might be developing their own distributed ledger systems or using blockchain to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency in areas like finance, supply chain management, or data handling. Investors often view these stocks as a way to capitalize on the growth potential of blockchain technology in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $4.34 on Monday, reaching $153.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,781. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.77. 6,291,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,979,311. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 4.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.09. 6,374,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,063,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 4.69.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.71. 5,104,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,832,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 6.83.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $134.79. 141,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $128.76 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,255,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,953,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $524.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,051. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

