Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $478.96 and last traded at $478.74. Approximately 10,235,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 34,821,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.66.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.89 and its 200-day moving average is $504.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
