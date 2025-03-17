Citigroup Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $45.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 609,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Terex has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

