Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Constellium Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.25. 420,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.64. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
