Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Constellium Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.25. 420,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.64. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 111,390 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 278,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

