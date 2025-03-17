Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

