Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE ETX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $19.44.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
