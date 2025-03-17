International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 745,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 105,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

