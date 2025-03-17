3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.54 and last traded at $152.83. 998,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,091,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

3M Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 45,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $6,791,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,359,457.18. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

