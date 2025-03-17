Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

3/7/2025 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2025 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – SEA was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $131.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SEA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SE traded up $5.15 on Monday, hitting $132.58. 2,203,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 262.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 45.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SEA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,699 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

