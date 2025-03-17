Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,934,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,582. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 95,398 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after buying an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,716,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

