AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,614,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,974,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AGNC Investment by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

