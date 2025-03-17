NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 13,289,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 54,984,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

