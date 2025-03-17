Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Short Interest Up 54.3% in February

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Palladyne AI Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of PDYNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 29,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49. Palladyne AI has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.69.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.