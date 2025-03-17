Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Increases By 56.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock remained flat at $16.75 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

