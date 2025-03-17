Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FEDU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.