Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FEDU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

