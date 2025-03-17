Top Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 17th

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, NetEase, VICI Properties, and MGM Resorts International are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in the leisure, tourism, and entertainment sectors, such as hotels, resorts, and recreational facilities. These stocks often reflect consumer spending trends in non-essential, lifestyle-related activities and may fluctuate with economic conditions and discretionary spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. 3,302,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

