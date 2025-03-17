Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – March 17th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, CSX, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory reserves of various fertilizer products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium formulations—held by producers, distributors, or agricultural cooperatives to ensure a steady supply for crop production. Maintaining adequate fertilizer stocks is essential for managing demand fluctuations, overcoming supply chain challenges, and supporting consistent agricultural productivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.65. 670,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,806,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.94. The company had a trading volume of 403,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,879. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 871,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,825. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Further Reading