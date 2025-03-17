Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Robinhood Markets, Bitfarms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that operate within or are significantly involved in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. These companies may include cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, payment processors, or firms developing blockchain technology, providing investors a way to gain exposure to the digital currency market through traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $41.21. 18,314,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,234,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.10. 14,255,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,953,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.27. 1,334,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market cap of $271.13 million, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 3.51.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,219. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

