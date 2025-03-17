Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/13/2025 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Voyager Therapeutics was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/12/2025 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 3/3/2025 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.
- 1/27/2025 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 115,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.66.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,192,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 278,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 275,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.