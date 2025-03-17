Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$163.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a C$163.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.00.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$139.70. The stock had a trading volume of 907,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,856. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.31. The company has a market cap of C$101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$109.02 and a 1-year high of C$151.08.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total transaction of C$482,024.87. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

