NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NFI Group
NFI Group Trading Down 5.2 %
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.