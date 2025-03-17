NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.70 on Monday, hitting C$12.72. The company had a trading volume of 242,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,978. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.08. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.91 and a 1-year high of C$19.55.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

