ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
ADEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADENTRA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.
ADENTRA Stock Down 1.7 %
ADENTRA Company Profile
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
