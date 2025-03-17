Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

ESGRP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,463. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

