DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 10,900,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

DLocal Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 805,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. DLocal has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.98 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,183 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $25,099,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in DLocal by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 860,681 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DLocal by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 445,549 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

