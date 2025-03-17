Short Interest in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Declines By 22.3%

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earlyworks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Earlyworks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Earlyworks as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earlyworks Stock Up 2.1 %

Earlyworks stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 13,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. Earlyworks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

