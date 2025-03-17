iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,783,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

