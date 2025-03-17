Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.85. 6,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Carbon Revolution Public has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

