Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total value of C$193,005.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

CNQ traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.55. 16,900,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,290,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$37.11 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

