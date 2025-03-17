Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 178,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 238,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Insider Transactions at Bayhorse Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

